Joe Ryan Set to Throw 45-50 Pitches in Rehab Start on Tuesday
Joe Ryan (glute) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, per Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman. Ryan has been sidelined since early August due to a glute strain, but it appears he could be nearing a return to the big leagues. Per Gleeman, Twins manager Derek Shelton said that the plan for Ryan is to throw around 45-50 pitches on Tuesday. Before the injury, Ryan recorded a 6-8 record with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 138 strikeouts across 125 2/3 innings (23 starts). The 30-year-old has consistently allowed high home run rates throughout his career and has surrendered 1.22 HR/9 so far this season. However, Ryan has struck out 26.4% of the batters he's faced while posting just a 5.2% walk rate, good for an elite 21.2% K-BB rate. Once healthy, he profiles as a must-start fantasy pitcher.
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Source: Aaron Gleeman