James Wood Unlikely to Return to the Nationals on Tuesday
James Wood (oblique) will likely "play in at least one more rehab game" and "most likely won't be playing" for the Nationals on Tuesday, per Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal. Wood has been on the 10-day injured list since early August due to an oblique injury. While Wood seems to be on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues, he's played in just one rehab game so far, and it appears the team wants him to log a few more minor league at-bats before activating him. Across 535 plate appearances before the injury, Wood slashed .265/.393/.535 with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. The 23-year-old's high-end production in 2026 is supported by his elite barrel (20.8%) and hard-hit (57.6%) rates. Upon his return, Wood has the ability to swing fantasy leagues in the season's final month.
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman