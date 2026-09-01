Ziaire Williams Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Ziaire Williams told the Southern California News Group that JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka have framed his role around being a "main defender, point-of-attack defender." The former No. 10 overall pick joined Los Angeles on a one-year, $3 million deal in July after averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 22.9 minutes for Brooklyn last season. Williams expects to cut, space the floor, and run in transition around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, which points to a low-usage role. Quentin Grimes projects ahead of him, while Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Dalton Knecht crowd the wing and forward mix, leaving Williams as a steals-dependent fantasy flier unless his jumper holds.
Source: Benjamin Royer
Source: Benjamin Royer