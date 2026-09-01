Ted Hurst III Earning a Larger Role for the Buccaneers
Ted Hurst III had a great training camp and preseason, and he has impressed the team to the point that they expect him to be involved early in the season, according to NFL Network's Sara Walsh. The Bucs have dealt with multiple injuries in their receiving corps this preseason, with Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), and Tez Johnson (groin) all missing practice at different points. Hurst has been very consistent throughout all the different opportunities, and the third-round pick from Georgia State has made the most of his chances. Both head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield have praised Hurst's ability and reliability throughout the preseason, and Hurst is definitely worth considering as a late-round WR flier or a waiver-wire add, especially if he gets more playing time as other receivers recover.
Source: Sara Walsh
Source: Sara Walsh