Raiders Place Dont'e Thornton Jr. on Injured Reserve
Dont'e Thornton Jr. (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. Thornton will miss at least the first four weeks of the 2026 campaign. His injury means that Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech are locked into the top three receiver spots in Vegas this year, with rookie Malik Benson and Dareke Young rounding out the WR room. The 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Tennessee last year saw limited production in his first NFL season in a bad Raiders offense last year, catching just 10 of his 30 targets for 135 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games played (eight starts). Thornton missed all of the preseason and most of training camp this summer, which puts him behind the eight ball with the Raiders' new coaching staff in his sophomore campaign. He should only be stashed in deep dynasty/keeper formats, but after Benson's strong summer, Thornton figures to be the team's WR5, at best, when he makes his 2026 debut.
Source: Raiders PR
Source: Raiders PR