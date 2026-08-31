Greg Dortch Lands on Bills Practice Squad
Greg Dortch to their practice squad on Monday. Dortch was unable to secure a depth role on the Detroit Lions and was cut over the weekend. He'll now head to Buffalo, but he doesn't exactly have a better shot at playing for the Bills. The 28-year-old figures to serve as depth in case the Bills get a handful of injuries at wideout. Dortch has played a minor role on the Arizona Cardinals over the last five seasons. The move to Buffalo probably isn't going to change his fantasy value very much.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter