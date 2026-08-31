Puka Nacua Off to the Side in Monday's Practice
Puka Nacua (groin) was seen working off to the side during team drills at Monday's practice, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Nacua returned to practice on Sunday after being sidelined for multiple weeks. It appears the Rams are going to slowly ramp up Nacua with still 10 days to go before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Nacua has missed a good part of training camp, but that shouldn't concern fantasy managers too much. Nacua is one of the best players in the league and is expected to continue being an elite fantasy option. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the Rams continue to slowly bring along Nacua.
Source: Nate Atkins
Source: Nate Atkins