Rams Being Cautious with Terrance Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson (soreness) was seen working off to the side with the trainer during Monday's practice. According to Benjamin Royer, the Rams are taking the cautious approach with Ferguson right now. There are still 10 days before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. It doesn't sound like the Rams are going to push anything and give Ferguson a lighter workload for a few days. Fantasy managers don't need to be too concerned at the moment. Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Max Klare would see larger roles if Ferguson is to miss any time.
Source: Benjamin Royer
Source: Benjamin Royer