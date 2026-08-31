Titans Waive Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo
Xavier Restrepo, according to an announcement from the team. It's been an unconventional 24 hours for the second-year receiver, who made the initial 53-man roster on Sunday night, only to get cut loose on Monday. His roster spot will go to one of the five players the Titans signed or claimed after rosters were trimmed to 53 players. Restrepo had quickly emerged as a fan favorite in Tennessee. Not only did he have a strong rapport with quarterback Cam Ward from their time together at Miami, but he also overcame his status as an undrafted free agent to catch three passes for 41 yards across two games last year. The move leaves the Titans with just five receivers on their roster, so we can't rule out the possibility of Tennessee bringing him back closer to the season. With that being said, his future is no longer in the Titans' control, as any of the other 31 teams can add him to their roster simply by claiming him off waivers on Tuesday.
Source: Tennessee Titans
Source: Tennessee Titans