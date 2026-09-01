Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) are both still dealing with injuries that they picked up this preseason, but there is optimism from the team that both will be ready to play in Week 1, according to NFL Network's Sara Walsh. McMillan is back to running routes after missing a couple of weeks with a knee injury, while Egbuka is recovering from a sprained toe that he suffered in a joint practice with the Jets a few weeks ago. Egbuka had a breakout rookie season, and both he and McMillan bring lots of fantasy upside this year, following the departure of target-magnet Mike Evans. With plenty of work up for grabs in Baker Mayfield's offense, Egbuka has WR1 upside if he's healthy, while McMillan could be a strong late-round sleeper if he secures regular playing time.
Source: Sara Walsh
Source: Sara Walsh