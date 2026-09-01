Josh Downs' ADP Sits Steady in Ninth Round
Josh Downs entered this offseason as one of the biggest risers in football. The offense was trending up, Daniel Jones was returning from injury, and Downs took a step up the depth chart after Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to Pittsburgh. As a result, his ADP rose steadily throughout the summer, and he's now looking to replicate his five-touchdown performance as the overall WR35 in PPR 2024. The bad news is that the Colts extended Alec Pierce as their No. 1 receiver and recently signed Keenan Allen to be their projected No. 2 receiver, leaving Downs in a relatively unfavorable role. We also can't forget that the Colts have Tyler Warren to offer a major boost at the tight end position. While there's no denying that Downs is quite talented, he has been holding pretty steady at his ADP of 102.9, which ranks him as the overall WR41 in PPR leagues for this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller