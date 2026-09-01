Chris Godwin Jr. Looking Good Ahead of 2026 Season
Chris Godwin Jr. while discussing the team's options at receiver. According to Pewter Report, Licht called Godwin a "consistent, steady" and "Mr. Clutch" player, adding that he "looks really good out there." That's encouraging after injuries interrupted each of Godwin's last two seasons. He played nine games in 2025 and finished with 33 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay now heads into its first season without Mike Evans since 2013, leaving a lot to sort out in a receiver room that also includes Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. Licht praised rookie Ted Hurst III as well. Godwin is currently listed as a starter on the Buccaneers' depth chart and is expected to handle much of his work from the slot. If he stays healthy, he should remain one of Baker Mayfield's most trusted targets in 2026.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report