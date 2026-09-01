Chuba Hubbard Dressed for Practice
Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) had his helmet on and was dressed for Tuesday's practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Hubbard could be limited in practice, but the fact that he is on the field at all is a good sign for his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13. Hubbard has missed practice time late in training camp with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the middle of August. Combined with Jonathon Brooks' strong camp, Hubbard has fallen in the RB rankings for 2026 after a poor season in 2025 in which Rico Dowdle took over lead-back duties. The 27-year-old had his first 1,000-yard season with a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns on 250 carries in 2024, but he fell to just 511 rushing yards and one touchdown last year on 134 carries in 15 regular-season games. Head coach Dave Canales is ready to use a committee approach in the backfield between Hubbard and Brooks, and it could be a hot-hand approach from week to week. The former fourth-rounder is no better than an RB3/flex in fantasy football drafts, with Brooks (although injury-prone) possessing more explosive upside.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person