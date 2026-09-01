Jacory Croskey-Merritt Gets Some Work In
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lower body) was seen getting some work in Tuesday, with John Keim of ESPN posting video of him going through drills. Croskey-Merritt did not appear in any of Washington's three preseason games and is still working his way back from the injury, so this is a step in the right direction rather than a full practice return. The second-year back ran for 805 yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries as a rookie and currently sits atop Washington's depth chart. Rachaad White and rookie Kaytron Allen are also on the 53-man roster. Croskey-Merritt's status will be worth tracking when the Commanders get into their normal Week 1 practice schedule, but seeing him back doing field work is at least a positive sign after his late-August absence.
Source: John Keim
Source: John Keim