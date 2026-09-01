Alec Pierce Practicing with the Colts on Tuesday
Alec Pierce (ankle, heel) was present at Tuesday's practice. Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late March after a platelet-rich plasma injection failed to alleviate the pain he'd reportedly been playing through since the end of the 2024 season. Following a career-year in 2025, Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million deal in the opening moments of free agency, and after leading the league in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons, he is expected to see an expanded route-tree in 2026. His presence at Tuesday's practice bodes well for his Week 1 availability and should leave drafters more comfortable with his current draft cost of WR38.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd