Tyler Warren Returns to Practice on Tuesday
Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice on Tuesday after suffering what had been described as a minor groin injury during a joint practice with the Falcons on August 19. While his availability for Week 1 had never appeared to be in question, his return puts him on track for a full workload when the Colts open the season against the Ravens in less than two weeks. Wide receivers Alec Pierce (ankle, heel) and Josh Downs (calf) also practiced on Monday, marking the first time this summer that Indianapolis has had all three of its top projected pass-catchers on the field together. Warren caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, and with a potentially expanded role in year two, he is RotoBaller's TE4.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd