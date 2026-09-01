TreVeyon Henderson Not Cleared for Full Practice Participation
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) continues to rehab a right-ankle injury that he suffered last Monday in training camp practice, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Henderson was present in the locker room on Tuesday and was walking normally, but he has not yet been cleared for a return to full participation. The 23-year-old second-year back's injury does not appear to be serious, but the Patriots are playing it safe in hopes that Henderson will be ready for the Week 1 season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9, against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the Super Bowl. It may not be a serious injury, but Henderson is running out of time, and the Patriots could limit his workload next Wednesday if he is active. The former second-rounder last year from Ohio State was productive with 911 rushing yards and nine rushing scores on 180 carries in 17 regular-season games, adding 35 catches for 221 yards and another touchdown through the air. However, he was a liability in pass protection and did not make strides in that area this summer in training camp. Therefore, Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to split backfield work nearly down the middle. Fantasy managers should treat Henderson as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex as he enters Year 2.
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss