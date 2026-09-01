Jalen Hurts Adjusting Well to the New Scheme
Jalen Hurts is adjusting to the new offense really well, according to John Clark of NBC Sports. "I think Jalen's adjusted really well to the new offense," general manager Howie Roseman said. "Now again, we're at a moment in time, we haven't played a game. This isn't in reference to Jalen; this is in reference to anything else. I think that a lot of the things that we'll do during the regular season when we have game plans, I think from an offensive perspective, they're going to be different than what we've done in the past. Jalen's embraced it. He's excited about it, and obviously we've got to be better than we were last year. That was really how the offseason started, led by coach Sirianni and saying where we were in point score, where we were in offense wasn't good enough. Here we are starting the season looking to improve." Hurts and the Eagles' offense did not look right in 2025, but the 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler still finished as a top-10 fantasy QB, throwing for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 16 regular-season starts while adding 421 rushing yards and eight TDs as a rusher. If Philly's offense can bounce back under new coordinator Sean Mannion, Hurts will have easy top-five upside at the QB position in his seventh NFL season.
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark