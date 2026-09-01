Josh Downs Returns from Calf Injury and Practices on Tuesday
Josh Downs (calf) did not participate in the team's final preseason game after missing a pair of training camp practices with a minor calf injury, but he was back on the field on Tuesday as the team begins preparations for a Week 1 contest with the Ravens. Downs suffered a minor back injury earlier in camp and saw his draft stock take a hit following the late free agent signing of veteran Keenan Allen. After playing primarily out of the slot through the first three years of his career, Downs found extensive work on the outside throughout the summer, but questions about his role and workload have re-emerged in recent weeks, and he is now RotoBaller's WR38 for 2026.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd