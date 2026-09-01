Texans GM Says Tank Dell is Close to Return
Tank Dell was placed on Injured Reserve with a designation to return to begin the 2026 season. On Tuesday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio provided an update, telling reporters, "He's close; he's not quite there. He's closer than he was during training camp." Dell will miss at least the first four games of the season, but can be activated as early as Week 5, ahead of a divisional clash with the Titans. A third-round pick in 2023, Dell demonstrated an immediate connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud to begin his career, but after a prolonged absence, it is fair to question what his role might look like upon his long-awaited return. The 26-year-old is RotoBaller's WR125 and worthy of final-round consideration in leagues with an IR slot.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson