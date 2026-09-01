MarShawn Lloyd "as Ready as He's Ever Been" for Lead-Back Role
MarShawn Lloyd is "as ready as he's ever been... he looks good," according to Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin. With starting running back Josh Jacobs (groin) on the commissioner's exempt list due to an ongoing domestic-violence allegation, the 25-year-old Lloyd is looking primed to lead Green Bay's backfield to begin the 2026 regular season in Week 1. The Packers acquired RB Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for more RB depth, but he should not be a direct threat to Lloyd as the RB1 if Jacobs indeed is suspended for the start of the season. Lloyd, a third-rounder in 2024 from USC, has played in just one game with the Packers due to multiple injuries, but he has held up well physically to the rigors of training camp and the preseason and looks ready to go. Jacobs will be the Packers' lead back whenever he returns, but Lloyd's speed and athleticism make him an intriguing RB3/flex target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin - Dennis Krause
Source: Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin - Dennis Krause