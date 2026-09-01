Puka Nacua Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Puka Nacua remains under NFL review as Week 1 approaches, and another off-field story surfaced Tuesday. According to the New York Post, Nacua's former girlfriend Hallie Aiono discussed experiencing betrayal, abuse and neglect during a past relationship while explaining why she is seeking professional help. She did not describe a specific incident or explicitly accuse Nacua of committing abuse in the video. Separately, Nacua is facing a civil lawsuit from Madison Atiabi, who alleges he bit her shoulder during a New Year's Eve gathering. Nacua's attorney has disputed allegations in the suit and characterized the biting as consensual horseplay. The NFL has not announced a suspension, and Nacua was not placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List over the weekend, though his situation remains under league review. He caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games last season. Until the league makes a decision, his availability for the Rams' Sept. 10 opener against San Francisco remains something fantasy managers need to watch.
Source: New York Post
Source: New York Post