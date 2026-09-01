Khalil Shakir Still Not Practicing
Khalil Shakir remained out of practice Tuesday, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Shakir has not practiced since Aug. 18, when he was one of several Bills held out, and head coach Joe Brady later confirmed he was dealing with an injury. Buffalo has not disclosed what is bothering him. Shakir also missed the final two preseason games after catching two passes for 41 yards in the opener against Carolina. He led the Bills with 72 catches and 719 receiving yards in 16 games last season, adding four touchdowns. Buffalo does not open the regular season until Sept. 13 at Houston, so there is still time for Shakir to get back on the field. Still, the continued absence is worth monitoring until he resumes practice.
Source: Joe Buscaglia
Source: Joe Buscaglia