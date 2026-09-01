Carnell Tate Working Through Some Stiffness
Carnell Tate is working through some stiffness, head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Saleh did not specify what is bothering Tate or indicate how much time, if any, he could miss. The fourth overall pick also sat out an Aug. 19 practice after waking up with stiffness, though it is unclear whether this is related to the same issue. Tate was back on the field two days later and finished camp on a high note, catching a team-high seven passes with two touchdowns in an Aug. 27 joint practice against Chicago. There is no indication yet how much the stiffness will affect his preparation for Week 1, making Tate's practice participation the main thing to watch over the next several days.
Source: Turron Davenport
Source: Turron Davenport