Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke

Sep 1, 2026, 3:12 PM ET
The Los Angeles Angels are being sold to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, pending MLB approval. Kroenke is collecting professional sports franchises at this point, as he also owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth, and Arsenal Football Club. It puts an end to a tumultuous ownership tenure for long-time Angels owner Arte Moreno, the first Latino majority owner in MLB, who purchased the Angels from the Walt Disney Company in 2003 on the heels of their first and only World Series championship. Moreno immediately brought in Vladimir Guerrero and Bartolo Colon. The franchise won the American League West five times in a six-year span from 2004 to 2009, but the Angels have made the playoffs once since 2010, spoiling the prime years of Mike Trout
and Shohei Ohtani
. Moreno was often criticized for being too heavy-handed in baseball operations. Things began to change when the Angels brought in long-time St. Louis Cardinals head of baseball operations John Mozeliak to trade controllable players and reshape the front office and coaching staff.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter