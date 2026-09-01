Orioles Call Up Heston Kjerstad With Rosters Expanding
Heston Kjerstad on Tuesday with MLB rosters expanding, a source with direct knowledge told Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. Kjerstad hit .289 with a .799 on-base-plus-slugging percentage at Triple-A Norfolk this year and has hit .301 with an .889 OPS since July. When Kjerstad gets into a game for the O's, it will be his season debut in the big leagues in 2026. The former first-rounder from Arkansas had his development delayed when he was diagnosed with myocarditis in 2024 before suffering a concussion when he was hit in the helmet by a pitch. Kjerstad also missed most of 2025, although the circumstances around that are murky. It is unclear how much Kjerstad will play in his return to Baltimore, but he could be especially valuable against right-handed pitchers. The 27-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has combined to hit just .218/.284/.365 with a .649 OPS, 10 homers, 36 RBI, 18 walks, and 88 strikeouts in 106 games across 314 plate appearances in Baltimore since making his major-league debut in 2023.
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka