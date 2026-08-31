Garrett Crochet Progresses to Playing Catch Off a Mound
Garrett Crochet (shoulder, lat) has begun playing catch off a mound, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. It's largely been a lost season due to injury for Crochet, who has pitched just 30 innings (six starts) in 2026 due to shoulder and lat injuries. However, the 27-year-old continues to progress towards a potential return before the end of the regular season. Crochet was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025, recording an 18-5 record with a 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 255 strikeouts across 205 1/3 innings (32 starts). While he may not be stretched out to a full starter's workload down the stretch of 2026, Crochet has experience working out of the bullpen and could be an impactful piece as a reliever for Boston. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues are unlikely to get much value from Crochet in 2026, but his draft stock entering 2027 would likely rise considerably if he's able to return and be effective in October.
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo