Bo Davidson Climbing the Redraft Stash Ranks
Bo Davidson closed August with a bang, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored on Sunday for Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants' eighth-ranked prospect hit .406 with eight doubles, seven home runs, and more walks (10) than strikeouts (nine) over his last 17 games. Since getting promoted in mid-July, the 6-foot-1 slugger has looked quite comfortable, slashing .290/.374/.497 while cutting his strikeout rate from 23.5 percent to 16.8 percent and producing some impressive exit velocity (EV), with his average EV sitting at 91.7 mph, which is good for 91st percentile. The 24-year-old has made the case for a late-season debut, and with 26 home runs on the year across two levels and 19 steals to boot, he could add a bit of power and speed to fantasy managers' teams down the stretch if called upon, making the left-handed hitter a worthy stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com