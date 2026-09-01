Charlie Condon Remains a Worthy Power Bat to Stash
Charlie Condon had a productive week last week at Triple-A Albuquerque, going 7-for-19 (.368) with a pair of doubles, four RBI, six runs scored, and a 4:3 BB:K during a five-game hit streak. The Rockies' third-ranked prospect is slashing a solid .271/.390/.506 with 22 home runs this season for the Isotopes, but to date, has yet to earn a call-up to the majors. Though his strikeout rate is a bit on the high side at 24.7 percent (40th percentile), the former first-rounder doesn't chase much (19.6 percent, 91st percentile), which helps him draw walks at a 12.9 percent clip (70th percentile), which is something that should translate to the big leagues. But with a healthy, productive big-league outfield and corner infielders, it seems there has simply been no room for him, especially given that the 23-year-old is not on the 40-man roster. Still, the 6-foot-4 slugger possesses big power, and the team likely wants to see how he handles major league pitching before next season, so in anticipation of an eventual call-up, he remains one of the top stash options for managers looking for some power production down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com