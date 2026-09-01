Seaver King Stays Hot, Adds Some Positional Versatility
Seaver King homered in his latest game this past Sunday, now hitting .340 with a 1.077 OPS, nine home runs, and five stolen bases in 26 games since his return from the injured list on July 30. The Nats' fourth-ranked prospect is now slashing .304/.378/.536 with 14 home runs and nine steals at Triple-A Rochester in 59 games since earning a promotion to the minors' highest level in mid-May. Impressive as he's been, the organization has already stated that they don't intend to promote him to the big-league club this year, but that hasn't stopped them from preparing him to be with the team next season, as the former first-rounder manned third base for the first time in his career two weeks ago, and did so for a second time last week. The 23-year-old can be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues, but his dynasty stock has helium, and with multiple pathways to the majors (including shortstop and second base), he could have an impact early next year.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com