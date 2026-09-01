CeeDee Lamb Excited for Second Year with Star WR Teammate
CeeDee Lamb recently spoke about how he believes both himself and George Pickens can improve this upcoming season. Lamb recently told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he believes the two of them can be extremely vicious together. Lamb said he knows both of them strive to be the best and there's much more in them. Despite missing four games, Lamb still finished with 75 receptions with over 1,000 receiving yards. The expectation is that Pickens will be more comfortable during his second year with the organization. This could be an extremely dangerous Cowboys offense this upcoming season.
Source: Jon Machota
Source: Jon Machota