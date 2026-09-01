Kendre Miller Leaves Tuesday's Practice Early
Kendre Miller (undisclosed) left Tuesday's practice early with athletic trainers, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. It is unclear exactly what Miller is dealing with or if it is something that might prevent him from being ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. But it is very notable when considering that Alvin Kamara (knee) is currently recovering from a sprained MCL that could keep him from playing in the season opener. If the 24-year-old Miller is questionable to play in Week 1, it could vault Audric Estime into the RB2 role behind starter Travis Etienne Jr. in the Saints' backfield. Miller, a third-rounder (71st overall) in 2023 from TCU, has battled injuries in his first three NFL seasons and has appeared in only 21 games (two starts), averaging 3.9 yards per carry for 497 rushing yards and three touchdowns. When New Orleans' entire backfield is healthy, Miller figures to be the RB3, but an early-season injury could open the door for Estime to jump him. Miller is currently ranked as RotoBaller's No. 87 fantasy RB, so he should go undrafted in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrelle
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrelle