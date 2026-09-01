Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Will Smith (neck) and Dalton Rushing (elbow) from the injured list on Tuesday. Catcher Ben Rortvedt was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Smith is finally back from a neck injury that cost him three months, and he went 4-for-16 at the plate with two doubles and a home run in five minor-league rehab games. The Dodgers will likely ease Smith back into the fold with both Rushing and Hunter Feduccia on the roster and capable of splitting time behind the dish. The return of the 31-year-old Smith, a three-time All-Star, definitely makes an already strong Dodgers lineup stronger. He will be looking to turn things around offensively after hitting just .249 (43-for-173) with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his first 173 at-bats before he injured his neck. Smith did not look great at the plate earlier this year, but he has the potential to make an impact down the stretch in single-catcher fantasy leagues. He is currently rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers