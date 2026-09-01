Orioles Calling Up Pitching Prospect Luis De Leon on Tuesday
Luis De Leon with rosters expanding on Tuesday, a source told Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. It will be De Leon's major-league debut once he appears in a game. The 23-year-old southpaw has big stuff and was converted from a starting role to a relief role recently. The Dominican hurler, who is considered the O's No. 7 overall prospect at MLB Pipeline, has gone 6-6 this year with a 4.73 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 121:53 K:BB in 99 innings across 26 appearances (22 starts) at Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk. In seven outings (three starts) at Norfolk, De Leon has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) with 11 walks and 21 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched, so although he has big stuff on the mound, he has not been dominant by any means. The 6-foot-3, 168-pounder induces plenty of ground balls thanks to a plus sinker. In addition to his sinker, De Leon features a four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and splitter. His deep arsenal makes him tough to square up, but if his command does not improve, he will struggle mightily in his first taste of the big leagues in September.
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka