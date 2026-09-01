Ralphy Velazquez Nearing MLB Debut?
Ralphy Velazquez capped off a scorching August by getting on base three times on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a single and two walks. The Guardians' second-ranked prospect hit .356 in August with an otherworldly 1.299 OPS and 15 home runs in 23 games. The effort pushed his slash line at Triple-A to .281/.364/.551 with 21 home runs in 75 games for the Clippers while striking out at a better-than-average rate of 20.8 percent. The former first-round draft pick looks ready to put his power on display in the majors, and could give Cleveland a much-needed offensive boost (4.07 runs/per game, third-worst). The left-handed hitter could get his chance now that the calendar has turned to September and rosters expand. With the kind of power in his bat, the 21-year-old is one of the top stashes for home runs and could provide a decent average along with ample RBI as well down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com