Franklin Arias a Late-Season Stash Option With Upside
Franklin Arias continues to hold his own at Triple-A Worcester, collecting at least one hit in 10 of the last 11 games he's started, going 13-for-45 (.288) over that stretch, including four doubles and a home run while striking out at just a 13.5 percent rate. After hitting .318 with 19 home runs at Double-A, Boston's top prospect is now slashing .290/.350/.467 with four home runs in 28 games at Triple-A, with a low 17.8 percent strikeout rate (76th percentile). The 5-foot-11 Venezuelan has moved all the way up to the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, and is knocking on the door to the majors with a shot at debuting this season. The right-handed hitter is not on the 40-man roster, which doesn't help his chances, and the return of Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the last couple of days has made the infield even more crowded, but whether it is this season or next, redraft managers should be familiar with the name. Proactive managers could consider Arias a speculative stash in hopes of a 2026 debut, with plenty of skills to be fantasy-relevant if called up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com