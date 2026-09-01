Justin Wrobleski Back From the Injured List
Justin Wrobleski (forearm) from the 15-day injured list. Wrobleski is back with the Dodgers after being placed on the IL on Aug. 16 with inflammation in his left forearm. The 26-year-old southpaw has been a valuable member of L.A.'s starting rotation this year, going 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA (4.24 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with a career-high 100 strikeouts and 28 walks in 126 1/3 innings pitched across 21 appearances (20 starts) to earn his first All-Star honors. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who have been stashing him, Wrobleski is expected to head to a relief role to close out the regular season, which will strip him of the majority of his appeal. Wrobleski struggled in his last four starts before landing on the shelf, too, allowing 20 runs (19 earned) on 24 hits (11 home runs) while walking seven and striking out 20 in 19 2/3 innings pitched to go 0-3. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, with that number likely to continue dropping now that he will be working out of the bullpen.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers