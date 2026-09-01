Tyrone Tracy Jr. in a Non-Contact Jersey on Tuesday
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) was participating in a red, non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Tracy is practicing this week, albeit in limited fashion, after suffering a stinger in the preseason finale last Friday. He managed to avoid a major injury going into the start of the 2026 regular season, but Tracy's fantasy stock is down for other reasons. The Giants signed veteran back Najee Harris last week, and they envision him having a big role in their backfield, which means more competition for touches for the 26-year-old Tracy. The G-Men also have Cam Skattebo, who is expected to lead the backfield in early-down work in his sophomore season. Tracy had 839 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 192 carries, adding 38 catches for 284 yards and a TD as a receiver in 17 games as a rookie, but he regressed to 740 rushing yards and two TDs on 176 carries in 2025, adding 36 receptions for 288 yards and two receiving scores in 15 games. On top of the presence of Harris, Tracy might not be 100% healthy going into a Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. RotoBaller has Tracy currently ranked as the No. 68 fantasy RB.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan