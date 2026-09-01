Ashton Jeanty is in Good Spot with Ankle Injury
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) was seen working off to the side during Tuesday's practice. This was the first time that Jeanty was seen doing work during a media viewing period since suffering his ankle injury. Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently said that Jeanty is in a good spot following his ankle injury, Ryan McFadden reports. Spytek continued by saying he expects Jeanty to be back in the mix quicker than people would expect. He didn't give an exact timetable, but the Raiders might not know exactly when Jeanty will be ready to play. Mike Washington Jr. could operate as the lead back in Las Vegas in Week 1, but that'll depend on Jeanty's progress over the next few days.
Source: Ryan McFadden
Source: Ryan McFadden