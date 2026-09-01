Colts Expect Anthony Richardson Sr. to Remain With the Team This Year
Anthony Richardson Sr. to remain with the organization this year, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Richardson survived roster cutdown day on Sunday and will head into the 2026 season as the backup to Daniel Jones, who is coming off a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft from Florida, has turned out to be a bust early in his NFL career. His rushing upside is elite, but he could not stay on the field, and he failed to improve on his accuracy as a passer in the competition for the starting job last summer with Jones. And after Jones took off with the starting gig and played well before his Achilles tear, there does not appear to be much of a future for Richardson in Indy. He is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, so this figures to be Richardson's final season with the Colts, barring something unforeseen happening. If Jones gets hurt again and misses time, Richardson could quickly become a QB2 option in two-QB superflex leagues for his rushing prowess alone.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd