Nick Bosa Expected to Return to Practice on Wednesday

Sep 1, 2026, 9:37 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team's plan is for defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) to return to practice on Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Bosa has been battling knee tendinitis as he works his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season in Week 3. However, the 28-year-old has been working on a side field through the early portion of this week and appears to be on track for a return to team activities in short order. Across 14 games in 2024, Bosa recorded nine sacks, 15 TFLs, and a forced fumble. When fully healthy, Bosa profiles as one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. However, he's now entering his age-29 season and is working with surgically repaired ACLs in both knees. Fantasy managers in IDP leagues may want to temper expectations for Bosa's production in 2026.--Will BradySource: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco