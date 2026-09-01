Aaron Donald More Likely to Debut in Week 2 or Week 3 than Week 1

Sep 1, 2026, 9:30 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is more likely to debut in Week 2 or Week 3 than Week 1, per Dan Graziano of ESPN. Donald retired from the NFL following the 2023 season, but he officially announced his decision to come out of retirement and return to the Rams on Sunday. Given that Donald is 35 years old, missed most of training camp, and has not played in over two years, it appears the Rams will opt to bring him along slowly. Los Angeles will also travel to Australia for its season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, which could be factoring into the decision of whether or not to play Donald as well. The last time Donald was on the field, he was one of the best defensive players in the history of the NFL. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time first-team All-Pro, Donald recorded eight sacks and 16 TFLs across 16 games for Los Angeles in 2023. While Donald could easily be a dominant force on a per-play basis once he's back on the field this season, the Rams may choose to limit his workload throughout the year to keep him fresh for the stretch run.--Will BradySource: ESPN - Dan Graziano