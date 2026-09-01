Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons, and Labaron Philon Jr. leave him buried for fantasy purposes.
Source: Adam Aaronson
Source: Adam Aaronson
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