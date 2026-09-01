Saint Thomas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Saint Thomas to an Exhibit 10 contract on Tuesday, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice. Thomas is the most familiar of Philadelphia's three camp additions after spending last season with the Delaware Blue Coats. The 23-year-old wing went undrafted in 2025 out of USC and averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 36 regular-season G-League games, including 21 starts. Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert already hold two-way deals, leaving Thomas to compete for Philadelphia's final open slot. For now, he is more of a system-depth piece than a fantasy target.
Source: Adam Aaronson
Source: Adam Aaronson