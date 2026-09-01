Oronde Gadsden Falling Down Draft Boards Due to Added Competition
Oronde Gadsden impressed in 2025, finishing as the TE17 and hauling in 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. He was the most explosive tight end in football with a 131.3 explosive rating, and while he was very efficient and productive, his blocking limitations and the addition of David Njoku and Charlie Kolar are making it more difficult for him to find playing time or to increase his snap share. Additionally, in most of the Chargers' preseason games, Gadsden often played with the backups. Gadsden may be an explosive option in specific passing situations, but it's possible we'll see his 61.4 percent snap share, which was 28th in the NFL last season, continue to decline with the additional tight ends in the room. RotoBaller ranks Gadsden as the TE31 on the season, making him a clear fade in all one-tight-end formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller