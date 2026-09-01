Saquon Barkley Has Looked Sharp in the New Eagles Offensive Scheme
Saquon Barkley had a disappointing season last year after finishing as the RB1 in 2024. During the 2025 season, he finished as the RB14, rushing for 1,140 yards (4.07 YPC) and hauling in 37 of his 50 targets for 273 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Eagles offense struggled under former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo last season and has brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion for the 2026 season, who is rooted in the Sean McVay coaching tree, which focuses on a rhythm-based system in which the run and play-action pass concepts look identical. Reports from camp have indicated that Barkley has been one of the biggest standout performers on the field and is in line for a major workload under Mannion's new offensive scheme, setting him up for a bounceback season. RotoBaller currently ranks Barkley as the RB7 coming into the season, and fantasy managers looking to lock in a workhorse runing back in the first round will want to target him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller