Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Nikola Jokic played through three days of sickness and multiple IV treatments in Serbia's 76-64 win over Italy in FIBA World Cup qualifying on Monday. Serbian head coach Dusan Alimpijevic said Jokic "rejected giving up and leaving his team alone," which helps explain the three-time MVP's quiet line of eight points, eight rebounds, and one assist. There is no immediate fantasy fallout with Serbia's next qualifying window set for late November, but managers will want this cleared up before training camp. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists last season and remains the safest fantasy anchor when healthy.
Source: Harrison Wind
Source: Harrison Wind