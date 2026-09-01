Jake Tonges Falling Off the Fantasy Radar with Teammate Almost Healthy
Jake Tonges' fantasy appeal is quickly slipping away. It initially seemed like Tonges was set for the No. 1 tight end role to open the season and therefore a late-round fantasy sleeper, but the increased likelihood of George Kittle (Achilles) playing in Week 1 has thrown a wrench in that outlook. Tonges was only going to be a potential fantasy starter if Kittle missed time; last year, he averaged 0.5 touchdowns and 12.3 fantasy points per game with Kittle on the sideline. There's still a chance that's the case for Week 1 of the 2026 season, but that's a worst-case scenario. Kittle is almost guaranteed to be back by Week 2 at the latest, leaving Tonges back in a depth role and off the fantasy radar. Rostering handcuffs in fantasy football is a good strategy, but it's not worth it at the tight end position. Tonges can be left on waivers in all redraft leagues, assuming Kittle is a go for the season opener.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller