Malaki Branham Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Malaki Branham to an Exhibit 10 contract, one of two camp deals completed alongside JD Davison. Branham, a former Ohio State guard, finished last season with the G-League's Cleveland Charge after Charlotte waived him in February. Orlando has 13 guaranteed contracts plus Jamal Cain's non-guaranteed deal, leaving Branham and Davison to compete for a possible final standard roster spot under new head coach Sean Sweeney. The two-way path is already closed, with Izaiyah Nelson, Alex Morales, and Colin Castleton occupying those slots. Branham has a scoring pedigree, but Orlando's guard depth leaves him buried unless the roster picture changes.
Source: Jason Beede
Source: Jason Beede