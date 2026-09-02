Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Jonathon Brooks (undisclosed) spent Wednesday's practice working with trainers on a side field for the second day in a row, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters he was "very optimistic" about Brooks' availability for Week 1 against the Bears. A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brooks has appeared in only three career games, re-tearing the right ACL that ended his collegiate career after handling only 12 touches as a rookie. While Canales' update offers reassurance about his availability, questions about his role still make Brooks a difficult fantasy start to begin the year, as conflicting reports out of training camp have painted a muddied picture of how he might split work with veteran Chuba Hubbard in 2026. The talent that made Brooks the first running back off the board in 2024 is still apparent, and with the higher-upside case among Carolina's backs, he is well worth taking a shot on later in drafts as RotoBaller's RB33.
Source: Joe Person
Source: Joe Person